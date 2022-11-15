The midterm elections just ended, but already, former president Donald Trump has his eye on a 2024 presidential bid and appears to be in the process of stacking his allies, should he face a contested primary.

He is allegedly privately encouraging his allies to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, according to two sources familiar with the effort. He believes that the California Republican will be an asset down the road if he finds himself in a contested 2024 primary.

