The midterm elections just ended, but already, former president Donald Trump has his eye on a 2024 presidential bid and appears to be in the process of stacking his allies, should he face a contested primary.
He is allegedly privately encouraging his allies to support House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy’s bid for House speaker, according to two sources familiar with the effort. He believes that the California Republican will be an asset down the road if he finds himself in a contested 2024 primary.
McCarthy has been a staunch Trump supporter through all the former president’s ups and downs, so it’s not surprising that Trump would encourage his allies to support McCarthy in his bid for House speaker.
House Republicans were expected to meet, on Monday evening, to talk about the leadership candidates. A closed-door vote is scheduled for today. To advance from Tuesday’s vote, McCarthy would need a simple majority; however, the vote on the House floor for speaker, will come when the new House convenes, in January. McCarthy will need 218 votes at that time if he’s going to be named House Speaker.
According to a CNN report, McCarthy and Trump have spoken several times since the midterm elections, last week, and McCarthy’s camp is hoping that Trump’s endorsement will help win over some of Trump’s staunches supporters, who have been critical of the House minority leader.
It might not work out as planned because some of them have, via conservative media, attacked McCarthy.
“However, one notable Trump ally who will actually get to vote in the speaker’s race went on Steve Bannon’s podcast, on Monday, and expressed support for McCarthy: Rep. Marjorie Taylor Green of Georgia. She called it a ‘bad strategy’ and ‘risky’ to challenge McCarthy given their likely razor-thin majority,” the CNN report said.
McCarthy seems to have worked hard to court her. He allegedly has promised her better committee assignments and has had weekly meetings with her in his office, so her support also is not a surprise. Greene was kicked off her committees by Democrats, after making incendiary remarks.
The fact that Trump is already preparing, should he face a contested 2024 primary, should be alarming. It’s a sign of things to come and is indicative that nothing has changed when it comes to him and his antics.
The GOP and Democrats need to quit recycling the same politicians and find candidates who can actually make a difference.
