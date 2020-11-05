Americans woke up Wednesday morning still wondering who would be named the 46th president of the United States.
As of Wednesday, former vice president Joe Biden led President Donald Trump 238-214 in electoral votes.
The states of Nevada, Wisconsin, Michigan, Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska still had not reported 100% of their votes.
According to the Associated Press, Biden was projected to win Nevada, Wisconsin and Michigan. Meanwhile, Trump was predicted to win Pennsylvania, North Carolina, Georgia and Alaska.
It’s anyone’s guess how this race will end, but as we know, it takes 270 electoral votes to win. We’re not even going to talk about the ballots that were allegedly not delivered and all the other issues surrounding the voting process.
Meanwhile, our local races were accounted for, with some incumbents retaining their seats.
It looks like Palmdale Mayor Steve Hofbauer will serve another term. As of this writing, he appeared to have edged out his closest opponent, Laura Bettencourt with 18,483 votes, compared to her 7,982. Austin Bishop and Richard Loa will continue serving as City Council members and Measure AV passed, as did Measure LC.
Luckily, it also appears that Jill McGrady retained her seat and Donita Winn is back on the Board. Maybe now we can finally see some progress on the Antelope Valley Union High School District’s Governing Board.
It looks like Kristina Hong, Abdallah Farrukh and Michael Rives were victorious in the Antelope Valley Healthcare District race.
At least we have a good idea of who will be serving the public, locally. We’ll have to wait and see how things end on the national level.
Regardless of the outcome, everyone who exercised their right to vote should feel a sense of self-worth and accomplishment, as they were part of the democratic process.
As Americans, we should never take our rights for granted.
