The day many of us have been waiting for since the latter part of 2020 will soon arrive. Well, soonish — we will have to wait until May 11. That’s the day that COVID-19 emergency declarations will end.

After nearly three years of sweeping pandemic measures to curb the spread of the illness, the country will finally be out of the pandemic phase.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.