We’re in the midst of spooky season, but it’s not the ghosts and ghouls that Americans continue to be scared of — it’s the continued inflation that plagues us all.

Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices, in September, hit another 40-year high. What was most striking about the data is that some of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: groceries are up 13%, rent is up 7.2% and electricity is up 15.5%.

