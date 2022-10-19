We’re in the midst of spooky season, but it’s not the ghosts and ghouls that Americans continue to be scared of — it’s the continued inflation that plagues us all.
Data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics shows prices, in September, hit another 40-year high. What was most striking about the data is that some of the worst inflation is hitting us at home: groceries are up 13%, rent is up 7.2% and electricity is up 15.5%.
Data also shows that many items that we use, every day, have risen significantly. For example, utility gas is up 33.1%, eggs are up 30.5%, from last year, and even women’s suits are up 10%, while men’s suits are up 9.5%.
It does appear that everything is more expensive than it was a year ago. Unfortunately, there’s not much we can do about it. Inflation has been hanging around for months, taking the joy out of life, as some wonder how they are going to pay for life’s necessities such as food, shelter and health insurance, which is also up 28.2%, the biggest jump on record, while finding inexpensive ways to entertain themselves.
As a result of the continued pinch to our pocketbooks, many have resorted to cutting back in other areas of their lives to be able to afford the necessities. Favorite activities, vacations, eating out and anything else that’s deemed unnecessary seem to be on the chopping block for many.
To further put the pinch on Americans, gas prices continue to fluctuate, but have never really come down to a “reasonable” price per gallon. While some across the United States are paying less than $4 a gallon, California residents are really feeling the pain at the pump with prices sitting at $6, and oftentimes more, per gallon.
There might be some relief in sight, though. Inflation Insights Analyst Omair Sharif thinks that inflation will begin dropping as soon as next month. He said in an NPR report that the costs of things like clothing, rent and health insurance are showing signs of declining and this “moment might be the darkness before the dawn.”
But many forecasts aren’t as optimistic. Inflation expectations are on the rise, overall and many economists think high prices will last into next year, at least.
Meanwhile, it looks like it could be a slow holiday season for retailers, as people continue to cut back in an effort to afford the things they need.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.