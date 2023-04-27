Nothing the justice system can do will ever bring back Anthony Avalos. But at least the two people responsible for his death won’t see the outside world any time soon — if ever again.
Superior Court Judge Sam Ohta found the couple guilty and handed down a sentence for both of them: life in prison without the possibility of parole. Heather Maxine Barron, 33, and Kareem Ernesto Leiva, 37, were convicted in a non-jury trial on March 7 of first-degree murder and torture for the June 21, 2018, death of Avalos, Barron’s son.
The sentencing hearing on Tuesday was emotional, but that emotion did not come from Barron or Leiva. Instead, it came from the boy’s relatives and friends, many of whom referred to Barron and Leiva as “monsters.”
Neither of the two spoke during the hearing but a lawyer representing Leiva said his client planned to appeal the sentence.
They also have not showed emotion throughout the proceedings. In fact, one of Leiva’s lawyers tried to paint the man as having some type of remorse, compared to Barron, whom allegedly hadn’t looked at a single photo shown on courtroom screens and never shed a tear or made eye contact with her children when they testified.
Meanwhile, he claimed that Leiva “showed some semblance of humanity” when his own daughter testified.
Throughout the case, Leiva’s attorneys have attempted to convince everyone that their client did not act alone, and instead, it was mostly Barron who abused Avalos. One attorney said most of the calls made to a child abuse hotline involved Barron’s alleged conduct. But Leiva, according to the evidence, was in no way innocent and did his share of abusing Avalos.
Barron’s attorneys blamed her behavior on being a victim of a “cycle of abuse” that began with repeated alleged abuse by her stepfather, when she was a child.
It’s possible that she was abused as a child, but it also seems extremely likely that it’s an excuse for her behavior and neither she nor Leiva wanted to accept responsibility for what they did to Avalos. Instead, they blamed each other, hoping to absolve themselves of blame and convince the judge that it was the “other” person who did it.
Ohta was right in sentencing them both to life without parole. But will that hold up in 10 or 20 years? Deputy District Attorney Jonathan Hatami is afraid of what state legislators might do down the road that could result in the sentences being lowered form life without parole to shorter terms.
It’s a rational concern and the “monsters” could get shorter terms, if the law changes down the road. But for now, they are going to stay where they deserve to be: behind bars and unable to hurt anyone else.
