Imagine being the victim of an attack, in which the attacker is armed with a knife or some other weapon. You are able to get through the ordeal without being harmed, but now you learn that you could face civil liabilities because the attacker was injured.
That’s exactly what is happening to comedian Dave Chappelle, following the attack he faced, on Tuesday, during a show at the Hollywood Bowl.
A man from the crowd jumped on stage and attacked Chappelle. He’s been identified as 23-year-old Isaiah Lee. Chappelle’s security team apparently tackled Lee, who was later taken away from the scene on a stretcher, with an apparent arm injury and bruises on his face.
So if Lee attacked Chappelle, why is the comedian at risk of being sued?
According to a KTLA news report, Legal Analyst Alison Triessel said “If the threat was over and he was no longer a danger, and had been restrained, they can not take revenge on Mr. Lee.”
TMZ has a video in which Chappelle can be heard talking about the injuries Lee sustained when he got tackled.
“I felt good my friends broke his arm,” the comedian allegedly said.
That statement is what could spur the lawsuit. Triessel claims Chappelle’s words, where he allegedly claims he roughed up Lee, could be used against him in a potential civil manner in the future.
The Hollywood Bowl also is at risk of a lawsuit, for failing to discover the replica gun that Lee took into the venue. Patrons’ cell phones were confiscated ahead of the show, but the security team missed the weapon on Lee.
Meanwhile, Lee is getting off pretty easy, since there will be no felony charges filed against him. Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s office has referred the case to the City Attorney’s Office, which filed four misdemeanor charges against Lee. Misdemeanor charges in the state of California carry a maximum jail sentence of one year.
Who wants to bet Lee won’t see jail time? This is just another disturbing example of how the justice system in California works.
Apparently a man can rush on stage, attack an entertainer and get away virtually scot free. Meanwhile, said entertainer stands at risk of being sued because the man was injured.
At this point, the lawsuit talk is just conjecture, but isn’t out of the realm of possibility.
