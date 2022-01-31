Finding a solution to the homeless issue is something that city, county and state lawmakers continue to grapple with.
A lack of resources is the main issue, as well as the reluctance and refusal of some of the homeless population, when it comes to getting help and rehabilitated.
New York and Los Angeles are no strangers to large homeless populations and even here in the Antelope Valley, we’ve seen large numbers. There’s a certain degree of fear associated with the homeless, as many suffer from drug addiction and mental illness.
But on the other side, there are also those who commit violent acts against the homeless for myriad reasons. When a homeless person does something violent, the outrage and fear seem to increase in the community affected. That’s exactly what’s happened in New York and Los Angeles, recently.
Three random killings — a person stabbed to death while working alone in a store, a woman pushed in front of a train and another punched at a bus stop — has reignited frustration and fear with the intractable homelessness issue in these two major cities.
Now homeless advocates are afraid that these crimes have left an already vulnerable population even more endangered.
Executive Director of the Los Angeles Homeless Services Authority Heidi Marston, said the killings are tragic, but it’s important not to blame the entire homeless community for the violence, or to conflate homelessness with the attacks.
In fact, homeless people are much more likely to become victims, than to commit crimes. In the last five years, the percentage of homicides in Los Angeles, in which a homeless person was the suspect, ranged from 6.5 to 12.9%, according to an Associated Press analysis of Los Angeles Police Department data. The frequency in which a homeless person was killed was 10% in 2017 and has increased every year, since.
The murder of a homeless person usually gets little attention, but if they are suspects in a murder, those stories seem to garner much more attention.
Why is there such a disparity when it comes to how these stories are portrayed? A person who dies in a homeless encampment or at the hands of someone else should be as important as a retail worker being killed.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.