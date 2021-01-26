Monday was a good day for many in the service industry: It marked the day that stay-at-home orders were lifted and some businesses were allowed to continue operations.
California health officials lifted the order for all areas, statewide, including the San Joaquin Valley, Southern California and the Bay Area, despite ICU capacities remaining under 15%.
According to health officials, the four-week projection for ICU capacity in the three regions is expected to reach about 15%.
In lieu of the stay-at-home order, the tier system will be reimplemented. A majority of counties within the three regions will return to the most restrictive purple tier in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s color-coded system. While the tier system is less restrictive than the stay-at-home order, it still requires non-essential businesses to stay closed and restaurants to serve guests outdoors, only.
Dr. Mark Ghaly, California’s health secretary, will resume his weekly tier updates.
This is a bit of good news, despite reports of COVID-19 continuing to surge in Los Angeles County. The folks who work in those fields are probably very happy to know that they will be able to return to work once again. We hope the tier system remains in place and we don’t have to go under stay-at-home orders again.
The past year has been a roller coaster when it comes to businesses opening and closing. The Antelope Valley Press office has largely remained closed to the public since last year and we’ve had to learn new ways of putting out a newspaper each day. It’s been challenging, to say the least.
We’re not sure how effective the governor’s stay-at-home order was, anyway. Anyone who went out for groceries or other essentials would be met with lines of people waiting to get into the grocery store and packed parking lots at several big-box retailers. Lines at drive-thru restaurants were also long around lunch and dinner time.
We still need to take precautions and protect ourselves, but officials also need to realize that COVID fatigue is real. It’s been a year since the first COVID-19 case was identified in the United States and it’ll soon be a year since we started the quarantine process.
We hope the vaccine is effective and the public continues to take the virus seriously. Only then will we be able to see normalcy begin to return to our lives.
