Thomas D. Elias

The weaknesses in Gov. Gavin Newsom’s proposal for a 28th Amendment to the US Constitution do not lie with the gun controls he seeks to win via this long, convoluted route.

Rather, it’s the rest of the process that’s a potential killer — not of people, but of the basic rights guaranteed by the Bill of Rights contained in that Constitution.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.