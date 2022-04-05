Air show enthusiasts have something to celebrate: Air show festivities will return to Edwards Air Force Base after more than a decade.
The Aerospace Valley Air Show is scheduled for Oct. 15 and 16 and will feature a STEM expo, which will be similar to that seen at the now-defunct Los Angeles County Air Show. It was held from 2014 to 2018 at Gen. William J. Fox Field in Lancaster.
A special day for student visits to the expo is scheduled for Oct. 14, educators may sign up now if they want their students to participate.
The air show will commemorate the 75th anniversary of the first supersonic flight, when then-captain Chuck Yeager broke the sound barrier over Edwards, a report in the Saturday edition of the Antelope Valley Press reported.
So far, the Thunderbirds are the only confirmed performers for the show, but more acts are expected to be announced in the coming months.
It’s great to hear that the air show is coming back after a hiatus. It’s also great that the annual California Poppy Festival will be held this year, as well. Maybe, if things stay on the course they currently are, we will see the return of the Antelope Valley Fair this year, as well.
It’s been a long two years with COVID and the restrictions that came along with it, hanging over our heads. It’s nice to know that we can finally enjoy some of the things that we used to, prior to the global pandemic.
If you’ve never been to an air show, maybe this is the year to go. Many enjoy not only the aerial performances, but also the displays featuring the latest aircraft.
Of course, there would be no air show without sponsors or volunteers, so if you’d rather get involved that way, visit www.avairshow.com and find out how you can help.
