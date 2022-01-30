An admitted child molester got a slap on the wrist and will be housed in a juvenile facility for two years, after a judge denied a request to house him in an adult jail.
James Tubbs, who now identifies as a female and goes by the name Hannah, admitted to sexually assaulting a 10-year-old girl in a Denny’s restroom in Palmdale, in 2014. Another person entered the restroom and Tubbs stopped the assault and fled. Tubbs was 17 years old at the time, just 18 days shy of his 18th birthday when she attacked the child.
The case was unsolved for years; meanwhile, Tubbs committed violent crimes in Idaho, Washington and Oregon. He was arrested and convicted in Idaho and did time in Soledad State Prison for assault with a deadly weapon. The Palmdale case was finally solved when Tubbs’s DNA was identified through a hit on CODIS. He was then extradited from Idaho to California.
This case is disturbing for many reasons. The biggest one being that he is now an adult, who allegedly identifies as a woman, but assaulted a female child and will no be housed with girls. So why did Judge Mario Barrera think it was appropriate to house this person with female juveniles? What was he thinking? That’s like putting a fox in a hen house. Not only was Tubbs very close to legally being an adult, he continued to commit crimes while he was on the lam.
The judge isn’t to blame, though. He relied on the state law, saying it limits his authority to transfer a juvenile offender to adult custody even though the offender is now an adult, so one could say he was only doing his job and upholding the law.
Clearly, the bigger issue is with state law. Had Tubbs been convicted as an adult, he faced 12 years in prison and would have to register as a sex offender. Now, he will do two years in a juvenile facility and get off practically scot-free.
We can thank Los Angeles County District Attorney George Gascón’s policy to stop prosecuting juveniles as adults for Tubbs’s easy sentence. Being a juvenile should not be an excuse for a lesser penalty. As the old saying goes, don’t do the crime if you can’t do the time.
That should apply to juveniles, as well as adults — especially those like Tubbs, who are very nearly adults and therefore, should know right from wrong.
Meanwhile, the victim will be left with a lifetime of trauma to deal with because of Tubbs’s actions.
In cases like this, where justice is not served, the victim is always on the losing end. When will the law start protecting them, instead of making it easier on criminals?
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.