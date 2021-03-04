With the roll-out of the COVID-19 vaccine and the fact that millions of people have had the virus, the number of cases seems to be dropping not only in California, but across the nation.
Because of the decrease, the state of Texas decided on Tuesday to lift mask requirements and allow businesses to fully reopen. Could California be next?
While many other states and cities appear to be rushing to ease as many limits as they can, yet keep their populations safe, Texas, with its 29 million residents went further with their actions.
While California is slowly reopening schools for in-person learning, tens of thousands of public school children returned to the classroom in Chicago, according to a New York Times report.
In addition, Mississippi has also ended its mask mandate. Massachusetts restaurants are operating without capacity limits and limits on large gatherings in South Carolina have been erased.
Meanwhile, closer to home, indoor dining, gyms, museums and movie theaters in San Francisco announced they’d reopen on a limited basis.
But could it be too much, too soon? According to the New York Times report, federal health officials have worried that state and local leaders may be moving too fast.
“I know people are tired; they want to get back to life, to normal,” Dr. Rochelle Walensky, director of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said on Monday. “But we’re not there yet.”
While parents are eager for their children to return to school, there is still some worry about how safe it will be. At the same time, many have been faced with childcare issues because they’ve returned to work, but the children are still at home, engaging in distance learning.
It’s a slippery slope and one in which extreme caution must be exercised. The desire to return to “normal” is strong for just about everyone, but we must also not act hastily. We need to remember that COVID-19 is no joke and as long as it exists, it poses a threat to anyone who contracts it.
Slow and steady is the best course of action. This will allow everyone who wishes to get the vaccination to do so, which will continue to help lower the case rate.
That will go a long way in helping stamp out the pandemic for good.
