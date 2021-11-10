It’s not uncommon these days to drive down the freeway and see someone in a Tesla reading a book or playing a game on their phone in the driver’s seat, while their car motors on, with no human help.
While the rest of us keep our attention on the road ahead of us, those engaging in these types of distractions allow their cars to do the driving for them.
However, Tesla has come under fire recently because of issues with its Full Self-Driving software, which prompted a recall of nearly 12,000 vehicles.
It’s not the best time for Tesla to have a recall, considering the Washington Post released a scathing report recently, outlining the issues with the software. In addition, this could also signal a turning point in an already-strained relationship with government regulators and the automaker.
A formal investigation into the assisted driving software was opened by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration in August. In October, a letter was written to Tesla over concern about the self-driving features that were being tested on public streets. A warning was also issued to Tesla by the NHTSA, saying they needed to accompany any changes to the software with appropriate recalls.
Tesla owners began noticing that changes were being made to the self-driving features in their cars. For example, one owner’s emergency braking and forward collision warning functions had been turned off after the latest update.
“Dear Elon Musk, as you in there crossing the streams,” one owner Tweeted on Oct. 24. “I didn’t change this brah. This isn’t ok without any communication. Communication is not hard. I’m doing it now.”
Others, meanwhile, noticed false crash warnings and some owners reported their vehicles swerving into pedestrians.
Automation is the wave of the future, we’re told, but when it comes to highway safety, Tesla needs to do a better job of alerting vehicle owners that something might not be right. On the other hand, maybe allowing vehicles to do the driving for us isn’t such a great idea, either. While artificial intelligence might be convenient, some of us prefer to rely on ourselves when it comes to safety, and not a machine.
