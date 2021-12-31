Russian President Vladimir Putin, requested a call with President Joe Biden, which was scheduled for Thursday. The Russian president wanted to discuss a range of topics, including diplomatic engagements with Russia, according to a CNN report.
This request comes as the Biden administration continues to engage in extensive diplomacy with European partners and Allies, consulting and coordinating on a common approach to the response of Russia’s military build-up on the Ukraine border.
In addition, Biden plans to preview the upcoming bilateral talks between Russia and the United States, scheduled for Jan. 10. He will also discuss the NATO-Russia and Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe meetings set for Jan. 12 and 13.
According to the State Department, Secretary of State Antony Blinken spoke with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Wednesday and discussed the ongoing tension. He also previewed Biden’s upcoming call with Putin.
This call will mark the second direct contact between the two this month, as Russia continues to be pressured by the United States to drawn down its large military presence near Ukraine’s border. There are more than 100,000 Russian trooper there and intelligence officials in the United States have warned Ukraine and its allies that an attack by Russians could happen as soon as next month.
Biden has put Putin on notice, that if such an attack should occur, that there would be serious consequences, which include US military reinforcements on NATO’s eastern flank and harsh economic penalties.
Putin, however, has held his ground and warned NATO and the US that his country will be forced to act if its “red lines” are crossed — especially if NATO expands military capabilities into Ukraine and further east. He wants legally binding security guarantees from NATO and the United States, but some US officials have already declared some of those demands “nonstarters.”
As 2022 is ushered in, our eyes will be on Putin, Russia and Ukraine, but also on China, as tension remains between us and them, as well.
