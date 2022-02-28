The escalation in East-West tensions over the Russian invasion of Ukraine took a leap forward as Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered Russian nuclear forces to go on high alert, Sunday.
The move was in response to what he called “aggressive statements” by leading NATO powers.
We said in a previous commentary earlier this week that Putin is a “madman”— and he’s proving that statement to be correct. The order means he wants his country’s nuclear weapons to be prepared for increased readiness to launch, which raises the threat that the tensions could boil over into a nuclear war. As he gave the order, he also mentioned hard-hitting financial sanctions that the West imposed on his country, to include Putin, himself.
“Western countries aren’t only taking unfriendly actions against our country in the economic sphere, but top officials from leading NATO members made aggressive statements regarding our country,” he said in televised comments.
It seems that he wants NATO to sit back and watch his lunatic plan unfold and not suffer any consequences, while he takes over a country, like the dictator he is.
It’s unnerving that former president Donald Trump had such admiration for a man who would go to such lengths.
Some say Trump would have handled the situation much better than President Joe Biden.
If they are referring to how Trump handled talks with North Korea’s Kim Jong Un, perhaps they should find a better example. The talks ended in October 2019 with a spokesperson for North Korea’s Foreign Ministry saying Pyongyang would not resume negotiations until Washington takes a substantial step to end what it calls hostile policies, such as strict sanctions and military exercises with South Korea.
In January of this year, North Korea ramped up missile tests. Washington urged the UN Security Council to impose more sanctions on Pyongyang, but Beijing and Moscow blocked the proposal.
Perhaps we should concentrate on what’s happening in Ukraine and the steps Putin is taking at this point, instead of living in a world of “what ifs.”
The threat of nuclear warfare has never been more real — and if anyone is capable of and willing to start that war, it’s Putin.
