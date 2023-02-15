Relations between China and the United States were already tense before the spy balloon was shot down over the East Coast on Feb. 4.

Now they seem to be ratcheting up further, after China claimed Monday that the United States flew spy balloons into Chinese air space more than 10 times, without Beijing’s permission. It allegedly has happened since January 2022 and now the allegations are causing more tension between the two countries.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.