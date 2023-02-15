Relations between China and the United States were already tense before the spy balloon was shot down over the East Coast on Feb. 4.
Now they seem to be ratcheting up further, after China claimed Monday that the United States flew spy balloons into Chinese air space more than 10 times, without Beijing’s permission. It allegedly has happened since January 2022 and now the allegations are causing more tension between the two countries.
Wang Wenbin, a Chinese foreign ministry spokesperson, claimed that it is “common for US balloons to illegally enter other countries’ airspace,” a news report said.
He also said the US was using warships and plans to gather intelligence on China at least 657 times since the beginning of last year. Wenbin claimed that all of this is proof that the US is, without a doubt, “the world’s largest surveillance habitual offender and surveillance empire,” the report said.
He also warned the US should “first reflect on itself and change course, rather than smear and instigate a confrontation.” Given Wenbin’s statements, it would seem that the spy balloon was a little “tit for tat.” The Chinese government claims the US has sent spy balloons into their airspace and is gathering intelligence on their country, so why not gather some on the US,in return?
The allegations by Wenbin, however, were denied by John Kirby, a spokesperson for the United States National Security Council, during a Monday MSNBC interview.
“Any claim that the US government operates surveillance balloons over the PRC is false. It is China that has a high-altitude surveillance balloon program for intelligence collection, that it has used to violate the sovereignty of the US and over 40 countries across 5 continents,” Adrienne Watson, another NSC spokesperson, said on Twitter.
Watson said the allegations are an example of China scrambling to do damage control.
While that may be true, the damage control came in the form of the Chinese government alleging that the object was a weather balloon, rather than a spy balloon. And while the US may not be using high-altitude balloons for intelligence gathering operations, we most likely are using other forms of intelligence gathering.
Given the tension between the US and China, as well as other countries, it would be naive to believe that the US doesn’t engage in intelligence gathering.
