There’s no doubt about it, technology has made our lives much easier. However, that only applies when the various tech is functioning properly. When it’s not, we quickly learn that sometimes, the “old” ways of doing things are much more reliable.
So what happens when you begin putting technology into vehicles to allow them to do things like help you park and even drive themselves? Well, when it’s working, the concept is fine. But when it malfunctions, it can become dangerous — even deadly.
Tesla vehicles have become popular in recent years — and with the soaring price of gasoline, it’s no wonder.
Those who can afford them and like those types of cars have purchased them. But like all other technology, the vehicles are not without their glitches.
A couple of months ago, we heard about a man in Southern California who got stuck traveling at 83 mph on the freeway, with no way to stop his Tesla Model 3, after the car computer froze. Also in April, another Tesla that appeared to be self-driving crashed in Texas, erupting in flames and killing two passengers.
Now, more than 750 Tesla owners have complained to US safety regulators about the cars operating on their partially automated driving systems, that have suddenly stopped on roads for no reason.
“The 14-page letter dated May 4 asks the automaker for all consumer and field reports is has received about false braking, as well as reports of crashes, injuries, deaths and property damage claims,” according to an Associated Press report. “It also asks whether the company’s ‘Full Self Driving’ and automatic emergency braking systems were active at the time of any incident.”
The agency started investigating the phantom braking in Tesla’s Model 3 vehicles and Model Y, last February, after 354 complaints were received.
The probe covers an estimated 416,000 vehicles from the 2021-22 model years.
The letter also gives Tesla a June 20 deadline to respond to the information request, but says the company can request an extension.
While these cars might save us some money at the pump, it appears that there are other, more serious issues in some of them that need to be worked out.
That’s the problem with technology — especially new technology — the bugs need to get completely worked out before we can be sure it’s going to work properly and be safe to use.
However, a computer or cell phone is one thing, but a vehicle traveling on the road and malfunctioning is another.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.