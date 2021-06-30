In late June, the news outlets provided stories that executives, lobbyists and more than a dozen groups paid by Big Tech have tried to head off bipartisan support for six bills meant to undo the dominance of Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google.
In the days after lawmakers introduced legislation that could break the dominance of tech companies, Apple’s chief executive, Tim Cook, called House Speaker Nancy Pelosi and other members of Congress to deliver a warning.
The antitrust bills were rushed, he said. They could crimp innovation. And they would hurt consumers by disrupting the services that power Apple’s lucrative iPhone, Cook cautioned at various points, according to five people with knowledge of the conversations.
The call by Cook are part of a forceful and wide-ranging push-backs by the tech industry since the proposals were announced this month.
Executives, lobbyists and more than a dozen think tanks and advocacy groups paid by tech companies have swarmed Capitol offices, called and emailed lawmakers and their staff members and written letters arguing there will be dire consequences for the industry and the country if the ideas become law.
The bills, the most sweeping set of antitrust legislation in generations, take aim at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google by trying to undo their dominance in online commerce, advertising, media and entertainment.
There are a total of six bills, and if passed, they would empower regulators, make it harder for the tech giants to acquire start-ups and prevent the companies from using their strength in one area to form a grip in another.
Thirteen nonprofits, most of which have received funding from the tech giants, wrote a letter to lawmakers decrying two of the bills.
In Congress, progressive Democrats focused on the market power of the companies have united with some Republicans accusing social media companies of political bias and censorship.
The tech companies have tried to navigate the complicated new political landscape by focusing their lobbying efforts in part on the Democrats from California who have seats on the judiciary Committee.
Within the Republican Party there are deep divides on the antitrust bills. Tucker Carlson, the influential Fox News host, has praised the bills and has pushed for the breakup of Big Tech companies.
But representatives Jim Jordan, an Ohio Republican, Mark Meadows, who was chief of staff to Donald Trump, wrote in an opinion piece on Fox News’s website, that the bills would give the Democrats more control over the tech companies.
Miller, the Republican lobbyist, whose firm has been paid a total of more than $1 million is a top fund raiser for the GOP, including Donald Trump and Kevin McCarthy, the House minority leader, who has criticized the bills as empowering Biden appointees like Lina Khan to crack down on companies.
