Gov. Gavin Newsom announced, in October, that California would be the first state in the nation to require all K-12 students be vaccinated for in-person learning, starting the term following the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of the vaccination for their grade span.
The mandate is expected to begin with the new school year. Staff and teachers are already required to be vaccinated or be tested regularly for COVID-19. The governor’s mandate does include personal exemptions. However, staff of the Lancaster School District are pushing back against the mandate and are asking that those who refuse the vaccine be tested regularly, instead. Superintendent Michele Bowers read two letters at a recent meeting, from parents who support the proposed resolution.
Board Clerk Diane Grooms thinks it’s time to push back in a way that reflects personal choice. She said staff members have told her that they’d rather submit to regular testing than get the vaccine.
We agree.
Aside from being vaccinated, there should be another way to allow people to choose and still go to work. Regular testing is one way and combined with regular mask use, it should be effective.
There are many reasons people choose to not be vaccinated and it doesn’t apply to just the pandemic. Every year, there are those who get the flu shot and those who don’t. It’s a choice and if they end up with the flu, then they understand that it happened because of their choice. However, that doesn’t stop them from avoiding the yearly jab.
Though we agree that people should have freedom of choice where the vaccines concerned, they should also be responsible if they choose not to be vaccinated.
They should wear masks when they are indoors and around others, to avoid possibly infecting someone else, should they be asymptomatic and carrying the virus.
Granted, one could also argue that wearing a mask is also a personal choice.
But where do you draw the line between “public safety” and the right to choose?
Personal choice should be just that. It does not mean putting others at risk because you don’t want to wear a mask. Caution and common sense should be exercised at all times.
