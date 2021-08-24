Have you noticed an increase in price on just about everything, since the pandemic began? The cost of everything from groceries to gasoline seems to have increased and is really pinching the pocketbooks of most Americans.
Since it’s just about four months away, the holiday season is going to be impacted, as well because of a shipping crisis. CNN Business reported on Monday, that “the vast network of ports, container vessels and trucking companies that moves goods around the world is badly tangled, and the cost of shipping is skyrocketing.”
This is bad news for holiday shoppers and retailers because the disruption is only getting worse, which means there are shortages on products and companies are finding it more expensive to ship goods where they are needed.
The emergence of the Delta variant, along with the unresolved snags means that shoppers will likely face fewer choices and higher prices when doing their holiday shopping.
“Companies such as Adidas, Crocs and Hasbro are already warning of disruptions as they prepare for the crucial year-end period,” the CNN Business report said.
China is experiencing the latest shipping obstacle because a terminal has been shut down since Aug. 11, after a dock worker tested positive for COVID-19. Shipping companies Hapag-Lloyd, Maersk and CMA CGM have adjusted their schedules to avoid the port. They are also warning customers about delays.
“The partial closure of the world’s third busiest container port is disrupting other ports in China, stretching supply chains that were already suffering from recent problems at Yantian port, ongoing container shortages, Coronavirus-related factory shutdowns in Vietnam and the lingering effects of the Suez Canal blockage in March,” the report said.
Hapag-Lloyd Chief Executive Rolf Habben Jansen said in a recent statement, that they expect the market situation to ease in the first quarter of 2022, at the earliest.
That news is definitely not good for consumers. We have already noticed that some stores have a short stock of certain items, while others are not restocked when sold out.
Black Friday should be interesting this year if the Delta variant is still running rampant and goods are in short supply.
