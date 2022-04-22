Today is Earth Day and there are plenty of events on tap around Palmdale to honor the occasion.
The free “Happy Earth Day Celebrations” take place from 4 to 6 p.m., at Domenic Massari Park, 37716 55th St. East, and Marie Kerr Park, 39700 30th St. West. Activities will be at the community buildings at both locations. Children will be able to plant flower seeds to take home, make crafts using recycled materials and participate in a nature scavenger hunt, which will feature items such as leaves, trees and butterflies.
We know that Earth Day is celebrated on April 22, but why? It marks the anniversary of the beginning of the modern environmental movement that started in 1970. However, it’s also a day to show support for the Earth and raise awareness about environmental issues.
It’s also a time to change our behavior and how we treat the Earth and invest in our planet. We need to preserve and protect our families, our health and our livelihoods, but that can only be done if we all work together. This includes not only citizens, but businesses and governments, as well.
One way in which we can help is to help clean up our neighborhoods, trails and parks. We can also look at ways to integrate more sustainable fashion. The fashion industry is responsible for 8% of total greenhouse gas emissions, but shifting the industry and consumers away from the fast fashion model and toward more sustainable practices in distribution, production, consumption, marketing and sourcing can help.
Planting a tree is another way to help the Earth. Trees help enhance soil nutrition and absorb significant amounts of greenhouse gases.
However, one of the biggest ways to help make the planet a better place for future generations is to educate them. Children, leaders, students and workers all need to have a public understanding of how to stop climate change and environmental harm.
If we all do our parts, even if it’s a little thing like picking up trash, we can help make Earth a better place to live. We should do this everyday, though, not just on Earth Day.
