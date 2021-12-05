Around the holidays, people tend to be in a giving mood. Some donate meals or gifts and others donate time, but charities and other “worthy” causes all benefit.
However, it seems around this time of year, we’re all so caught up in holiday shopping and family gatherings that we sometimes forget the animals that sit in shelters, waiting for their forever homes.
It’s not just a problem around the holidays, but year-round. Hundreds of animals end up in the seven animal care centers run by Los Angeles County Animal Care and Control.
In an effort to help dogs and cats find a home, the animal care centers, to include those in Palmdale and Lancaster, are waiving adoption fees for dogs that have been in the center’s care for more than 10 days or longer. Fees are also being waived for all cats. Each animal will be microchipped, spayed or neutered and will receive their vaccinations. The promotion, called “Home for the Pawlidays,” ends on Dec. 31.
There are numerous dogs available at both centers and as of Thursday, the Palmdale center had four cats ready to be adopted, while the Lancaster center had three.
It’s not a decision to be made without careful consideration. Anyone who’s ever had a dog or cat knows how important it is to provide quality care — and how challenging it can sometimes be.
However, pet ownership is also rewarding because they provide us with so much joy — and companionship.
Typically, puppies and young dogs are adopted quickly, while the older ones wait weeks and sometimes months to find a home.
Wouldn’t it be great if all the animal care centers were empty and had no pets for adoption because they all found homes?
If you are looking for a pet this holiday season, please consider adopting a shelter pet.
