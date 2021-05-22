Do you think crime has risen in the Antelope Valley in recent months?
In Lancaster it’s common to hear sirens (either police, fire or ambulance) throughout the day and night. Are they responding to a crime, a traffic collision or a fire? It’s hard to tell, but the seemingly non-stop wail can be heard at all hours of the day and night.
We can only imagine what happens in the unincorporated areas of the city — those areas where you won’t necessarily hear them responding to a call.
In an effort to help reduce crime in those areas, Lancaster Sheriff’s Station, on Thursday, activated the Lancaster Sheriff’s Station Summer Suppression Team. This group, comprised of a sergeant and four deputies, will be actively on patrol in those unincorporated areas through September.
The goal is to reduce crime and we suspect they will be very busy throughout the summer, responding to myriad calls.
As if deputies didn’t have enough to deal with already, they will also soon be inundated with calls about illegal fireworks. Last year seemed to be particularly bad, as various neighborhoods in the Valley were subjected to the whizzing, popping and screaming of rockets entering the night skies.
Community members are already writing us letters, talking about the issue in their neighborhoods. They’ve been vocal about what a nuisance it is and how it frightens pets, those with PTSD and other anxiety disorders and also the elderly.
We’d like to think it won’t be an issue this year, since the cities of Lancaster and Palmdale plan to hold a Fourth of July event, but given the situation this early in the season, we know it’s going to be an ongoing problem.
As the summer months quickly approach — and especially after the year we’ve had — people are eager to get outdoors and maybe just out of their homes and do the things they used to do before COVID-19 became part of our vocabulary and daily lives.
With more activity in the Valley, the likelihood of deputies being busier than normal is probably something we can count on.
