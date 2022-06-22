Summer began, on Tuesday and we experienced the longest day of the year, with the sun setting at 8:08 p.m.
Apparently Mother Nature got the memo and turned up the heat, not only in California, but other parts of the country, as well. Already, millions of Americans have been buffeted by triple-digit temperatures and dangerously high heat, which is expected to continue this week, as a second heat wave crept into the Eastern and Southern United States.
According to news reports, an enormous heat dome across the Midwest and Eastern US created record-high temperatures in several cities. We saw triple digits in the Antelope Valley, as well.
Now, more brutally high temperatures are expected across the Mid-Atlantic, Midwest and Southeast, beginning Tuesday, through the end of the week. The highs in the AV are expected to be in the mid- to high-90s through the end of the week, with triple-digit temps, on Sunday and Monday.
It’s not uncommon for us to see triple-digit heat throughout the summer and most of us learn to cope with it, but air conditioning is a must. Those in other parts of the country, however, are quickly learning how uncomfortable and dangerous extreme heat can be.
Those types of conditions can be detrimental to a person’s health, especially if they are elderly. However, childrens’ health can also be affected, as well as those with mental health problems and chronic illnesses.
As residents in other states brace for miserably hot temperatures, energy companies are preparing to see unprecedented levels of energy usage this week, as people try to remain cool by running fans, swamp coolers and air conditioners.
Already, Duke Energy Carolinas, which serves markets in North Carolina and South Carolina, saw a record summer usage of 21,000 megawatt hours of electricity, on June 13, eclipsing its previous summer record set in July 2016, according to a news report.
While Duke Energy and other power providers prepare to balance the supply and demand the summer heat will bring, those of us in California can only hope that rolling blackouts aren’t something that we will have to deal with. But we know better.
In May, California energy officials already began warning us that the state will likely have an energy shortage that could cause the rolling blackouts. Drought, extreme heat and wildfires are exacerbating the issue and remain a challenge to California’s energy reliability.
According to a news report, projections show a potential shortage of 1,700 megawatts of power, statewide, which is the equivalent of power to 1.3 million homes.
As we enter summer and are faced with the potential of an energy shortage, amid sweltering temps, we have to wonder what it would be like if we all had electric cars that needed to be charged in the middle of the summer.
