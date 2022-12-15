Drinking and driving has been a contributing factor to crashes for as long as we can remember. Despite all the public service announcements by law enforcement and organizations such as Mothers Against Drunk Driving, some people are still not deterred.
However, new data suggests that it’s not just booze that people are imbibing in before getting behind the wheel.
According to a large study by US highway safety regulators, more than half the people injured or killed in traffic crashes had alcohol or one or more drugs in their bloodstreams.
Just over 54% of injured drivers had alcohol or drugs in their systems, with THC, an active ingredient in marijuana, being the most prevalent. THC was followed by alcohol, the study revealed.
The study’s authors said they can’t gauge drug use on the roads nationwide, but found the high number of people with drugs in their systems, who use the roads, to be concerning.
According to a news report, the acting National Highway Traffic Safety Administration administrator, Ann Carlson, said the study found that almost 20% of drivers that were tested had a 0.08% or higher alcohol level, exceeding the legal limit in every state. The legal limit is 0.08%.
“We are also concerned that nearly 20% of road users tested positive for two or more drugs, including alcohol,” she said in a news report. “The use of multiple substances at once can magnify the impairing effects of each drug.”
The study was conducted between September 2019 and July 2021 at trauma centers in Charlotte, NC; Worcester, Mass.; Miami and Jacksonville, Fla.; Iowa City, Iowa, and Sacramento. It took blood-test data from 7,279 road users. However, the study also found that more than half of the injured pedestrians tested and just over 43% of injured bicyclists had a drug in their bloodstreams.
Of the total number of patients tested, 25.1% were positive for THC, 23.1% for alcohol, 9.3% for opioids and 10.8% for stimulants, the news report said.
The numbers are alarming and makes one wonder how many people traveling on the highway or freeway are under the influence at any given time.
It’s not uncommon to see drivers do some questionable things on the 14 Freeway and on surface streets around the Antelope Valley. In fact, there have been more than 40 traffic-related fatalities in the California Highway Patrol, Antelope Valley jurisdiction, this year. We tend to wonder how many of those incidents involved drugs or alcohol.
Be safe out there — especially with New Year’s Eve just a couple weeks away.
