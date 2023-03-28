‘Stranger danger” was something that children in the ’70s and ’80s grew up hearing. “Don’t talk to strangers” was also repeated to children in an effort to ensure that they did not fall victim to kidnappers, child molesters and others with nefarious intentions.

Though some children might still be taught to be wary of strangers and to keep their distance, there are those who will chat up anyone. Granted, most people are not going to hurt a child and don’t have ill intentions, but every now and then, there’s that one adult who will. Unfortunately, children oftentimes can’t tell the difference between those who will hurt them and those who won’t.

