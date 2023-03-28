‘Stranger danger” was something that children in the ’70s and ’80s grew up hearing. “Don’t talk to strangers” was also repeated to children in an effort to ensure that they did not fall victim to kidnappers, child molesters and others with nefarious intentions.
Though some children might still be taught to be wary of strangers and to keep their distance, there are those who will chat up anyone. Granted, most people are not going to hurt a child and don’t have ill intentions, but every now and then, there’s that one adult who will. Unfortunately, children oftentimes can’t tell the difference between those who will hurt them and those who won’t.
Such a case occurred recently at a public library in Orange County. As a result, a 53-year-old Los Angeles man was arrested for allegedly sexually assaulting a nine-year-old girl.
The assault occurred on the evening of March 21, when the girl went to Heritage Park Regional Branch Library with her mother. Christopher Eduard approached the 9-year-old, who was in the children’s section, and asked her to help him film a video, according to a news report.
“Eduard gave the victim his cell phone and held cue cards for her to read aloud,” the report said. “During the incident, Eduard exposed himself and assaulted the 9-year-old.”
Detectives accessed surveillance from the library and saw a vehicle that they were able to link to a man later identified as Eduard. They went to his home in Los Angeles and arrested him on March 24.
“During the execution of a search warrant, evidence was located linking him to the crime,” a news release said.
Officials believe the man might be also responsible for other crimes.
What kind of world are we living in where a child can be sexually assaulted at a library while in the children’s section?
It’s great that Eduard was caught and arrested, but too bad it couldn’t have happened before he assaulted this nine-year-old child. We are also in no way blaming the child, but instead of helping the man “film a video,” she should have fled and found an adult to report him to.
We must instill in children the importance of not engaging with strangers, no matter the situation. This is a very sad and unfortunate example of what can happen when a child speaks to someone they don’t know and agrees to “help” them.
Stranger danger is more real than ever nowadays and predators are getting more daring in pursuing their victims, as is evidenced by what Eduard did.
