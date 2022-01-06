The new year could mean another stimulus check for some — specifically those in “essential” industries, who worked through the COVID-19 crisis, when everything was shut down in 2020.
But the money won’t come easy. There is going to be an application process and those who qualify for a portion of the $700 million in financial relief are entitled to receive up to $600 per person.
Grocery workers, farm and meatpacking plant workers are eligible to receive money through the new Farm and Food Workers Relief grant program that was announced last fall. Those who will qualify for the payments work in food-related industries, where sheltering in place or working from home during the pandemic has not been possible.
It’s estimated that $20 million of the $700 million will be set aside for grocery store employees, but it’s not known how much each person will receive.
While employees in those industries will likely welcome some extra money, the scope of qualified applicants seems to be too narrow. It’s true that grocery, farm and meat-packing workers didn’t have the option of working from home during the lockdown, however, there are other sectors who also did not have that option, but they’re not included in this round of stimulus payments.
Police, firefighters, transit operators and waste management employees are just some of the other employees who were expected to report to work during that time and could not work from home for obvious reasons.
It’s great that the federal government wants to help these workers, but all workers that fall under that umbrella should be allowed to apply for these funds, not just those in certain sectors.
Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack said in a Money Wise report that farm, grocery and meatpacking employees “... deserve recognition for their resilience and financial support for their efforts to meet personal and family needs while continuing to provide essential services.”
This is true, but so do many others.
