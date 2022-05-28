Any would-be Joshua tree thief might want to reconsider. If they get caught stealing the desert trees, they could be fined up to $20,000 — in San Bernardino, anyway.
The fine for unlawful removal of the trees in the county was approved, on Tuesday, by the San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors. Once the ordinance is adopted, the base fine for stealing the trees will be up to $5,000 for a first conviction, it doubles for a second conviction — up to $10,000 and it will be $20,000 for a third conviction.
The fine, previously, for the misdemeanor offense was $1,000.
Why did the fines jump so high? It’s an effort by the county to protect the western Joshua trees in the area.
According to a review, in March, by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the western Joshua trees are abundant and relatively widespread in California; however, the population has declined over the past few decades.
The reasons cited for the decline are: climate change, human activities, wildfire, destruction and habitat modification. In addition, habitat suitable for the trees in Joshua National Park is predicted to shrink by 80% by the end of the century, due to rising temperatures. Wildfires in those habitats could also threaten the tree population, as they are not adapted to fire, according to the National Park Service.
Despite the findings, Fish and Wildlife officials still don’t think the western Joshua tree needs to be listed as a threatened species. However, according to a news report, “San Bernardino County officials said they find that the western Joshua tree provides a significant psychological and tangible benefit for both residents and visitors to the County that are deserving of additional management regulations to protect and preserve the western Joshua tree from the hazards.”
In addition to the issues cited by the Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Joshua trees are also in danger when it comes to development. Just take a look around at many of the vacant pieces of property in the Antelope Valley — most are covered with trees. Those trees are usually removed when a new business goes into one of those spots.
Meanwhile, the Antelope Valley Conservancy has a petition on change.org supporting the listing of the Joshua tree for protection under the California Endangered Species Act.
Reasons listed on the website for protection of the trees include:
• The Joshua tree is a keystone species of Mojave Desert habitats.
• The loss of a Joshua tree woodland is irreplaceable in our lifetimes.
• The California Department of Fish and Wildlife claim that Joshua trees are “abundant and widespread” is in error.
• Without CESA protection, Joshua trees will disappear from the west Mojave in a couple of decades.
Those who want to sign the petition can find it at www.change.org, then search: “Protect the Joshua trees!”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.