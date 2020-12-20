People who believe that California residents are migrating in mass to other states are overstating the situation.
But in truth, California’s population is now growing at its slowest rate in more than a century.
The California Department of Finance, which monitors the state’s population data, found that from July 1, 2019 to July 1, 2020, our state saw a net gain of only 21,200 residents.
What comes as a surprise to many of us is the fact that we are in a whisper of 40 million residents.
As of July, the population was 39.78 million. The growth rate was a meager 0.05%, a statistic that has not been seen since 1900.
For the average person, California’s high housing costs pose the greatest challenge, particularly when combined with staggering job losses tied to the pandemic.
The state has been seeing slowing growth for several years, driven by factors that include lower birth rates and people moving away for economic and political reasons.
Covid-19 has affected the trend in several ways. About 280,000 Californians died during the 12-month period, representing a higher-than-average surge, year over year.
That is due partly to the state’s aging population, the report said, and partly to Covid-19, which had killed more than 6,000 Californians by July.
Birth rates also continued to decline, with 14,000 fewer babies born in the same period last year, according to the report.
The Washington Post has labeled California as the latest pandemic epicenter, an undesirable title.
The story reports that our state is dealing with unprecedented surges of seriously infected patients threatening to overwhelm hospitals and overflow morgues.
The state is reporting unnerving numbers: California has set nationwide records for new cases again and again in the past week — most recently on Wednesday, when it posted more than 41,000 infections.
If California were a country, it would be among the world leaders in new Coronavirus cases, ahead of India, Germany and Britain.
The state is short of hundreds of health workers.
The state is scrambling to find enough nurses, doctors and other medical staffers for the increasing demands of the unrelenting pandemic, with California having so far acquired just 1 in 10 temporary contracted positions needed to treat surging caseloads.
