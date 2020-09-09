In spite of dealing with more than 2,000 proposed laws, California lawmakers finished their 2020 session on Aug. 31, with uneasy feelings of falling flat.
Not that there wasn’t plenty of work to be done including the necessity of responding to the unprecedented public health emergency, demands for racial justice, plus inadequate progress toward easing the state’s homelessness and housing crisis.
The exaggerated, bizarre circumstances included the announcement that 10 senators were forced to quarantine themselves after possible COVID-19 exposure and the empty offices and hallways in the state Capitol.
The sense of operating in a vacuum was a heightened feeling that lawmakers were headed home with accomplishments out-matched by the dark, deep troubles still unresolved, that communities are facing throughout the state.
Gov. Gavin Newsom could still convene a special session between Labor Day and the Nov. 3 election. There is no indication he will do so.
The governor’s actions had become a source of friction with legislators.
On Aug. 31, the lawmakers embraced a plan to loosen the state’s year-old law that limits the use of independent contractors, providing new flexibility in a variety of professional and non-traditional jobs but failing to mollify critics who say the system remains too restrictive.
Supporters of Assembly Bill 2257 expected Governor Newsom to sign the proposal into law this month. As urgency legislation, it would take effect as soon as he signs it into law.
“This bill strikes a balance and continues to provide protections for workers against misclassification that had previously gone unchecked for decades under the old rules,” said Assemblywoman Lorena Gonzalez (D-San Diego), the bill’s author.
By February, 34 proposals had been introduced to retool the rules of AB 5 – including efforts by Republican legislators to repeal the 2019 law.
As sent to Newsom, the bill does not provide exemptions for those who work as drivers for app-based companies such as Uber, Lyft and Doordash. Those companies have launched a $110 million political campaign to have voters reclassify their drivers through the passage of Proposition 22 in November.
Freelance writers, photographers and illustrators who want to work as independent contractors would no longer be subject to a limit of 35 assignments per year, a limit created by AB 5 and frequently criticized on local media.
Many of the state’s newspapers successfully lobbied last year for an exemption from classifying newspaper distributors and carriers as company employees.
AB 2257 and a separate bill by Assemblywoman Blanca Rubio (D-Baldwin Park) would provide an extension of those exemptions until Jan.1, 2022. Both bills await action by Newsom.
