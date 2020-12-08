It’s been a rough year and it’s not over yet. On Sunday, we entered into another lock-down because of the COVID-19 pandemic — this time, for three weeks. Allegedly. We’ll see if we actually come out of it on Dec. 27 or if it’s extended. But it doesn’t really matter because by then, Christmas will be over.
But thinking about that is just depressing, so let’s take a moment from all the madness to talk about something completely different: Christmas lights.
Every year, the Antelope Valley Press runs a Christmas light map. We ask the public to give us locations of incredible light displays. In turn, we put a flag on a map so on Christmas Eve (or before), our readers can drive around the Antelope Valley and enjoy the holiday displays.
Despite all the strange things that have happened this year, we are going to run the map again. Maybe this year, more than ever, we can all use a little Christmas cheer.
We will run the map throughout the month and then on Dec. 24, we’ll run one last map, complete with photos of the displays. That means, if you do submit an address, be sure to also submit a photo, so it can be featured on Christmas Eve.
It’s a great way to spread cheer and best of all, you can do it safely, from the comfort of your vehicle. Just remember to stay in your vehicle as you drive around.
If you have a display that you want to show off, or if you know where there’s a great one, send us a photo, address and contact information and we’ll put it on the map. You can email the information to Editor Jennifer Garcia at jgarcia@avpress.com
It seems Antelope Valley residents began getting into the Christmas spirit early this year, as some put their displays up before Thanksgiving.
Let’s make the season merry and bright and continue this wonderful tradition. We look forward to your submissions.
