Deputies in the Antelope Valley are always busy — whether they are making routine traffic stops in an effort to keep the streets safe for all drivers, or they’re out dealing with more serious crimes.
Earlier this week, deputies in Lancaster were busy trying to get speeders to slow down. In fact, more than 130 citations were issued in a speed enforcement operation held on Wednesday.
We’re grateful to know that they are trying to get people to drive safer. Sometimes driving on surface streets in the Antelope Valley is scary on a good day and terrifying on a bad day.
The speed limit seems to be a suggestion, so it’s not uncommon for people in a 55 mph zone to be traveling at least 15-20 miles per hour faster.
However, that applies to pretty much any road. Usually these roads are two lanes — take Sierra Highway for example — and there are many opportunities for an accident to happen along that stretch. When you add to the equation those reckless enough to pass people on the shoulder, you have a collision waiting to happen.
Getting somewhere a few minutes quicker (or on time, if you are running late) isn’t worth the risk if you’re going to kill yourself, or someone else, to get there.
In fact, if an accident occurs, the speeder certainly will not get there on time and maybe not at all, depending on the outcome.
Wednesday’s operation was part of continuing efforts to reduce collisions in which injuries and fatalities occur.
Last year, there were more than 800 injury collisions in Lancaster. Speed was a factor in nearly 60% of the fatal collisions and the speed involved is directly related to the extent of the injuries incurred in collisions.
Drivers know better, they know the rules of the road, but once they’re behind the wheel, they seem to forget all of it. Rules don’t apply to them anymore and they’re free to do what they want.
Maybe with more operations like the one held Wednesday, some of those drivers will realize they are not above the law and they do need to slow down.
The best lessons are the ones that cost you money and time — for example, when you have to go to court.
