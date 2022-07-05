Fatalities abound when street racing and speed are combined.
The headlines say it all: “Street race ends in deadly crash in Jurupa Valley,” “Speed likely caused crash that killed 3 in Winnetka,” “Street takeover ends in fatal shooting in South LA.”
While we might think this is a problem for those who live “down below,” we’re wrong. It happens here, in the Antelope Valley, too. In fact, within a couple days of each other, a week or so ago, someone crashed into a wall surrounding the front of a residence on Avenue J8 in Lancaster. The house is on a corner lot and had it not been for the stop sign and wall surrounding the home, we shudder to think where the car would have ended up.
A couple days later, right across the street, a new Corvette slammed into a light pole and took it down, leaving skid marks across the pavement, showing the car’s path to destruction.
We’re not sure how these two local crashed occurred or if anyone was hurt, but we can bet speed and lack of common sense had everything to do with them.
In fact, on Sunday, while strolling near Lancaster Elementary School on West Avenue J8 and 35th Street West, an older Corvette drove to the intersection, stopped to make sure it was all clear, then proceeded to do donuts in the middle of the intersection, coming very close to a stop sign.
There were people walking in the area and a vehicle quickly approaching from behind, just as the senseless driver was wrapping up his ridiculous exhibition. He sped off leaving behind the smell of burnt rubber and several circles on the pavement.
We’ve heard about countless fatalities that have been the result of either street racing or people just driving way too fast, but it doesn’t seem to make a difference. Apparently some people either aren’t paying attention or they just don’t care. They probably think it’ll never happen to them because they’re “better” drivers or they have control of their vehicle.
The joke’s on them. When doing foolish things like the guy in the Corvette doing donuts in the intersection, there’s no telling what can happen — especially in a residential area. Tires can slip, something could go wrong with the car, maybe the driver loses his grip on the steering wheel or an animal or child darts out of “nowhere.”
Common sense goes a long way. A residential area is not the place to act like a fool to show off or see what your car can do. Take it to Willow Springs if you’re that eager to find out. At least then, if something happens, it’s in a controlled environment and you don’t risk hurting anyone but yourself.
