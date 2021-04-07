The headquarters of the United States Space Command was supposed to be based in Colorado, since former president Donald Trump revived the command in 2018.
When he left the Oval Office, he told Colorado residents, “You are being very strongly considered for the space command, very strongly.”
But on the day he was impeached for the second time, his administration announced the headquarters would not stay in Colorado, but would relocate to Huntsville, Ala.
Palmdale officials promoted their city with logical reasoning, saying there is land available and a long history of space developments in “Aerospace Valley.”
The space shuttles were built and maintained in Palmdale and there are local experts who have been working on space exploration for decades.
A group of US senators wanted to know how the Pentagon sidelined an earlier 2019 competition to choose a location for the command and relied instead on a “new and untested” process.
When the top six locations were announced, Palmdale had been grounded.
Marina Koren wrote in The Atlantic magazine, “This was a political decision by the White House,” the former defense official told me. “The service recommended Colorado, and everyone expects the new administration will reopen this.”
The Space Command is not the same thing as the Space Force, which was created in 2019 (and is not the same thing as NASA).
In the last year, the Space Force has slowly transformed into a real military service. The branch, which primarily oversees satellite operations, has debuted its own seal, organizational structure and terminology.
It has already deployed its first troops — not in space — but to the Middle East, where they’ll support combat operations that rely on space systems.
On Jan. 6, the day of the Capitol attack, some supporters in Washington, D.C. and around the country, complemented their Trump regalia with the Space Force flag.
In 2021, officials will hammer down the service’s objectives and priorities. Right now, the nation’s space operations are spread across military branches.
Outside the military, the Space Force is still sometimes treated as a farce. Netflix is already at work on the second season of an eponymous show premised on that idea.
President Joseph Biden has not publicly commented on the future of the Space Force under his watch.
“We are a space-faring nation and we live in an era that will be defined by rapid, worldwide growth in space,” John Raymond, the four star general who leads the Space Force, said in a statement to The Atlantic. The mission of the United States Space Force is to protect the national security interest of the United States.
