What would it take to make you happy if you needed to be somewhere the next day, then found out your flight was canceled and there was no way to get you to your destination? Instead of flying the friendly skies, you’re stuck in an airport, full of panic, trying to figure out your next move.
The chief executive officer of Southwest Airlines seems to think an apology, a refund and some frequent flyer points will do the trick.
An undisclosed number of travelers found themselves stuck and stranded by the airline, between Dec. 22 and Dec. 30, after more than 15,000 flights were canceled. Many of those affected were flights in and out of the Burbank airport and LAX.
In many cases, there was no advance notice of the cancellations. People got to the airport and went to check their luggage or checked the status of their flights, only to find nearly every Southwest flight had been canceled.
The chaos ensued after that. Customers stood in line at the Southwest counter for more than two hours, hoping to hear some good news about when they’d be able to fly to their destinations. However, their hopes were dashed when many were told that they didn’t have any upcoming flights scheduled and it would likely be a week until they’d be able to get where they were going.
This was the case with flights from Burbank to Albuquerque, NM, on Dec. 26. There were no flights available to Albuquerque in the afternoon and nothing scheduled until at least Jan. 1. Travelers were out of luck.
To make matters worse, all rental car companies at Burbank were out of cars as travelers turned to driving as a means of getting where they needed to be. It was a tough situation to be in and Southwest was absolutely no help.
As a result of what some are calling the “perfect storm,” which resulted after weather delays in other parts of the country, IT issues with being able to keep track of personnel after flights were canceled and absences among employees, the customers suffered. Many were even left without luggage.
It’s understandable that flights will be canceled or delayed, but the fact that Southwest offered no help to those affected is absolutely unacceptable. The reason for that, however, is that they do not partner with other airlines, which means there were no alternative flights that could be booked on other carriers.
So what’s the lesson to be learned here? First and foremost, Southwest needs to change the way they do business and have some sort of contingency plan to help their customers, should something this catastrophic happen again.
But maybe the better and more reasonable solution is to fly on another airline. Frequent flyer points and refunds are nice, but do little to bolster confidence in future travel on Southwest and they don’t negate the fact that customers were left with very few choices (if any), to get where they needed to go that week.
Southwest failed their customers when they needed them the most. It’s going to be hard to regain that confidence from those who travel by air, when there are several other airlines from which to choose.
