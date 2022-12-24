It’s Christmas eve and in a few hours, children across the country will be eagerly awaiting that jolly ol’ elf, Santa Claus.
In fact, some have probably already begun tracking his every move via the NORAD Tracks Santa website. There’s also a way to track him via a downloadable app and on various social media platforms.
While we, adults, leave the Santa tracking to children, we all have other, more important things to deal with this (and every) holiday season.
Shopping, cooking and gathering with friends and loved ones are common occurrences during the holiday season, but they also cause a great amount of stress for many. And while we all seem to be able to navigate those waters somewhat successfully, there are those who cannot.
Worse yet, there are those who are grieving the loss of loved ones and don’t feel like celebrating. Maybe the loss is new or maybe it’s been several years.
There are also those who do not have friends or family with whom to spend the holidays and so this time of year, depression can set it.
Regardless of the reason, the holidays are a tough time for many people.
With cheerful music filling the airwaves in just about every retailer we visit, decorations adorning the windows and people bustling about, it’s hard to forget that Christmas time is here.
Though most people enjoy the holidays, we should also be sensitive to those who do not.
Don’t be offended if no Christmas card is sent, or an invitation is turned down.
But do reach out to those who might need to hear a friendly voice.
Sometimes knowing that someone cares can help a person get through the holidays.
From everyone at the Antelope Valley Press, merry Christmas and happy holidays.
