The COVID-19 pandemic has taught us many things,;not all of them have been positive, though. Take for example, the mask mandate. We quickly learned that many don’t like having to wear a mask in public, regardless of the benefits, and they sometimes act out because of it.
We’ve also seen the self-centered side of society. When toilet paper and paper towels, as well as other items, were in short supply, there were those who took as much as they could off the shelves, leaving little to nothing for others.
Aside from the ugly side of humanity, we also learned that working in the office 40 or more hours a week isn’t always necessary. In fact, after some companies had their employees work from home, nearly two-thirds of the country now wants the government to require companies to have a work-from-home policy. This information is according to a NewsNation/Decision Desk HQ poll released, on Thursday.
This comes at a pivotal moment for the nation’s pocketbooks and workplaces. Americans don’t see any relief in sight for gas prices; they expect them to be even more expensive, six months from now, according to the NewsNation poll.
However, not all companies are eager to allow a work-from-home option. Tesla and Goldman Sachs are just two of the companies that are pushing back against the work-from-home culture. However, according to the poll, 76% of voters think they work just as well or better in a work-from-home environment.
In addition, the option to work from home is also seen as a means to take the edge off the ever-increasing gas prices. According to the poll, 86% of voters favor a work-from-home option to save money on gas.
Regardless of the reason, the world has changed because of the pandemic and the aftermath that we are still suffering because of it. Perhaps it’s time for companies to change with the times if they are able and offer non-traditional work options for the employees. Who knows, maybe things would run better that way. They won’t know if they don’t try.
