It’s been an interesting week for one Republican representative.
On Friday, Rep. Lauren Boebert, R-Colo., issued an apology to “anyone in the Muslim community I offended,” according to a CNN report. The apology was made via Twitter after a video of her surfaced, showing Boebert making anti-Muslim comments last weekend about Rep. Ilhan Omar, D-Minn.
The incident happened when a video was posted on Facebook last Saturday from an event earlier that day, where Boebert implied that Omar had been mistaken for a terrorist in an elevator on Capitol Hill.
“So the other night on the House floor was not my first jihad squad moment,” Boebert told the crowd at the event. “I was getting into an elevator with one of my staffers and he and I were leaving the Capitol, we’re going back to my office and we get in the elevator and I see a Capitol Police officer running hurriedly to the elevator. I see fret all over his face. And he’s reaching. The door is shutting. I can’t open it. What’s happening? I look to my left and there she is, Ilhan Omar, and I said, ‘Well she doesn’t have a backpack, we should be fine. So we only had one floor to go and I say, do I say it or do I not? And I look over and I say, ‘Look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today.’ Don’t worry, it’s just her staffers on Twitter that talk for her. She’s not tough in person.’ ”
Though Boebert issued the apology on Twitter, it seems that she has not spoken directly with Omar — and she needs to. Had she acted professionally in the first place and not felt the need to “entertain” whomever was at the Saturday event, she never would have found herself in the situation where she needed to issue an apology.
Normalizing bigotry is not OK and when people in positions such as Boebert’s make racist comments, that’s exactly what begins to happen.
It doesn’t matter what side of the political fence someone is on. We expect more from our representatives in Washington. Actually, we expect more from anyone who is elected to serve the public — and that includes the president. We hold them to a higher standard and expect they will conduct themselves with the highest level of decorum.
Unfortunately, during Donald Trump’s tenure, making rude and sometimes racist and sexist comments became a normal part of the culture on Capitol Hill.
Apparently Boebert doesn’t realize that sometimes, you just shouldn’t say certain things. Maybe she’ll serve as an example to others who speak before they think.
