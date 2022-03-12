What was once tolerated in some liberal cities is not being tolerated anymore: “Camping” along certain roadways and in other areas is being banned in an effort to deal with the homeless crisis.
During the COVID-19 pandemic, people on the streets in the United States were largely left alone — and on their own — as many cities stopped the sweeps of homeless camps, on guidance from federal health officials.
But now, mayors in cities like Portland, Ore., are using emergency powers to ban camping. Encampments are also being removed and other strict measures are being used, that would have been unheard of a few years ago, to address homelessness.
Seattle’s new Mayor Bruce Harrell had two blocks worth of tents and belongings removed on Wednesday.
Washington Mayor Muriel Bowser launched a pilot program over the summer to permanently clear several homeless camps.
Here in California, the Los Angeles City Council used new laws to ban camping in 54 places.
Los Angeles Mayoral candidate Joe Buscaino introduced plans for a ballot measure that would prohibit people from sleeping in public spaces outside, if they have refused offers for shelter.
In December, San Francisco Mayor London Breed declared a state of emergency in the Tenderloin neighborhood, which has been a breeding ground for homelessness, drug dealing and overdose deaths.
It would seem that officials in liberal cities are realizing that if they don’t take some type of action to deal with the issues of encampments popping up around their cities, it’s possible that ballot measures cracking down on homelessness will surface, instead.
It happened in Left-leaning Austin, Texas, last year, when voters reinstated a ban that penalizes people camping near the University of Texas and in the downtown area. They also made it a crime to ask for money, at certain times, in certain areas.
But advocates for the homeless are urging officials to find long-term solutions.
“I don’t blame the campers,” James Darwin Crammond, director at the Oregon Water Science Center building, said in an AP report. “There are a few other options for housing. There’s a plague of meth and opiates and a world that offers them no hope and little assistance.”
Crammond works downtown, in an area populated with encampments.
New York Mayor Eric Adams, however, likens homelessness to a cancerous sore, lending to what advocates describe as an inaccurate narrative that villainizes the homeless population.
The Antelope Valley has its own issues with homeless encampments and panhandlers and despite some areas getting cleaned up, it seems that they don’t stay that way for long.
So what’s the solution? No one seems to know.
