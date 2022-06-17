Catalytic converter theft has become widespread across the Southland and the Antelope Valley is no exception.
Locally, the Antelope Valley Cat Crusaders task force formed as a way to combat catalytic converter thefts. It’s a joint effort between the Lancaster and Palmdale Sheriff’s Stations.
According to a January Antelope Valley Press report, there were approximately 285 reported catalytic converter thefts in 2021, in the city of Lancaster and about the same number in the city of Palmdale.
No vehicle is safe when it comes to catalytic converter theft: from buses to pickup trucks and passenger cars, thieves don’t care what type of vehicle it is, they just want what’s underneath it.
Catalytic converters are essential to a vehicle’s exhaust system. They convert toxic exhaust emitted by an engine into more environmentally-friendly gases.
But this type of theft has nothing to do with the environment.
Instead, the thieves want the catalytic converters fro the valuable metals they can get out of them, to turn a quick profit.
While any vehicle can be targeted, there are certain ones that seem more popular when it comes to catalytic converter theft. According to a KTLA news report, the following vehicles are the most targeted:
2001-2021 Toyota Prius
1985-2021 Ford F-Series pickup trucks
1989-2020 Honda Accord
1990-2022 Ford Econoline vans
1999-2021 Chevy Silverado
2007-2020 Subaru Outback
2007-2017 Jeep Patriot
2003-2011 Honda Element
1998-2020 Subaru Forester
1995-2021 Toyota Tacoma
Vehicle owners who have to repair their vehicles after a catalytic converter theft, face a price tag of anywhere from $1,000 to $3,000.
One way to deter thieves is to get your catalytic converter etched. Last weekend, a couple of local businesses offered the service to the community on a first-come, first served basis. Not only will the etching of your VIN help deter thieves, but i will also alert reputable scrap dealers, that the device is stolen and the owner can be more easily located.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.