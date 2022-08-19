We have heard chatter about illegal immigrants crossing the United States/Mexico border to find a new life in the US, but little to nothing has been said about Americans crossing the border to find a more economical way of life south of the border.

Some Americans are doing just that, amid skyrocketing inflation and an unstable housing market. According to the Los Angeles Almanac, the median price of a home in Los Angeles County is more than $860,000. Renting in California isn’t much more affordable, so some California residents have decided to pack up and head south, in hopes of finding cheaper housing options.

