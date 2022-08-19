We have heard chatter about illegal immigrants crossing the United States/Mexico border to find a new life in the US, but little to nothing has been said about Americans crossing the border to find a more economical way of life south of the border.
Some Americans are doing just that, amid skyrocketing inflation and an unstable housing market. According to the Los Angeles Almanac, the median price of a home in Los Angeles County is more than $860,000. Renting in California isn’t much more affordable, so some California residents have decided to pack up and head south, in hopes of finding cheaper housing options.
One woman, originally from Nebraska, and living in Rosarito, Mexico, said her living situation since moving to Mexico is the “Mexican-American dream,” according to a news report. She and her husband built a home in Rosarito, which is about 30 miles south of San Diego.
“I’ve been able to build a home from ground up (sic),” she said in the news report. “I couldn’t afford that over there. It was just getting too crazy.”
San Francisco resident Zachary Solomon is eying the Mexican housing market. His brother and father already live there.
“It’s almost a no-brainer for me,” he said in the news report. “And it’s just, I have to convince my partner to end up moving there.”
One of the biggest influences in Americans’ decisions to move to Mexico is the cost-of-living difference between the United States and Mexico.
According to Numbeo, the world’s cost of living database, a one-bedroom apartment in San Diego costs about $2,597 per month to rent.
The same size, one-bedroom in Tijuana, Mexico, costs about $617, per month.
The news report said condo complexes in Rosarito, Baja California, just south of Tijuana, are advertising directly to Americans.
The complex offers luxury villas and condos with beach access and views.
Those who want to make the jump should do it soon, before the cost of living increases there, too. The news report said middle-income housing has gone up as much as 30% since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic because of the amount of Americans migrating there, to live.
While a cheaper cost of living might sound appealing, we wonder if folks who have moved are truly happy and whether they considered everything, before making the jump. Sometimes cheaper isn’t better — especially if it means moving to another country.
