The mask mandate for travelers was supposed to be extended until May 3, but on Monday, a federal judge in Florida struck it down.
The mask mandate was made by President Joe Biden’s administration and required travelers to wear masks while on an airplane and other forms of public transportation.
That means masks are now optional, instead of required, on multiple major airlines and transit systems across the United States. According to a CNN report, the TSA will not enforce the mask mandate but the Centers for Disease Control are still strongly suggesting that travelers wear masks.
The airlines that are no longer requiring masks are: Delta, American, United, Southwest, Alaska Airlines, JetBlue and Spirit. Amtrak is also not requiring passengers to wear them and Uber has decided that drivers and passengers don’t have to wear them.
While we all know that we probably should continue wearing them — especially when out in public — we also can’t be fooled into thinking that people will continue to do so.
There are still some that put masks on to go into a store, but there are plenty that don’t.
This virus hasn’t just gone away and while we can’t live in fear, we must use common sense.
People still cough and sneeze, often not covering their mouth or nose. In doing so, it’s easy to spread germs because a sneeze can spread droplets up to 27 feet — so even six feet of distance isn’t going to stop it. However, masking up can at least keep those droplets from entering your airways when you breathe.
Nothing will change the minds of people who have decided to drop the masks. In fact, there were some who never wore them in the first place — or did so very reluctantly. They are probably overjoyed at this news if they travel.
Everyone wants to get back to the way things were before early 2020, when the pandemic swept across the world, but the only way that’s going to happen is if we use common sense. Based on what we’ve seen since the indoor mandate was relaxed and became optional, the outlook isn’t so great. However, if lock-downs were ordered again, the maskless would be the ones complaining the loudest.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.