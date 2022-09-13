It’s not uncommon to have unhealthy air in the Antelope Valley.
When we consider that Los Angeles is only about 60 miles from Palmdale and Lancaster is about 87 miles to Bakersfield, it’s not surprising that the air quality in the Antelope Valley isn’t always good.
Los Angeles and Bakersfield both are known for smog and unhealthy air. According to a February 2017 article in The Guardian, emissions from agriculture, industry, rail freight and road traffic create one of the country’s worst concentrations of air pollution, making Bakersfield America’s most air polluted city. If that designation was only given in 2017, that would be one thing, but Bakersfield continuously makes the “bad air” list.
Bakersfield’s air issues are further exacerbated by geographic and climatic conditions that trap dry, dirty air over the southern section of Central Valley, like a lid on a pot. The American Lung Association’s State of the Air 2016 report found the city’s air to be the worst in the United States for short-term and year-round particle pollution, and the second worst for ozone pollution.
Los Angeles, on the other hand, failed an important air quality test in April of this year. The American Lung Association’s air quality report gave the counties in Southern California an “F.”
American Lung Association report for 2022 measured air pollution across the United States to find the cleanest and most polluted places to live. By ozone, Los Angeles-Long Beach ranked number one, with Bakersfield at number two for most polluted cities. By year-round particle pollution, Bakersfield took the number one seat, followed by Fresno-Madera-Hanford at number two. By short-term particle pollution, Fresno-Madera-Hanford was number one, followed by Bakersfield.
Because many of the state’s biggest metros make up the most polluted cities list, that means the likelihood of harmful health effects increases. In addition, risks of breathing polluted air include asthma, child birth defects and various lung cancers.
It’s not surprising that people with medical issues tend to search for cleaner air to breathe, in an effort to preserve their health. That, unfortunately, usually means leaving California because it seems clean air isn’t something they’re going to find here.
