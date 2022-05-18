The wall that former president Donald Trump boasted about might (or might not) stop immigrants from coming to the United States from Mexico, but apparently, drug smugglers couldn’t care less because they’ve found another way to get their goods across the border undetected.
On Monday, United States authorities discovered a major drug-smuggling tunnel running about the length of six football fields. The tunnel goes from Tijuana, Mexico to a warehouse in an industrial area in San Diego.
It has a ventilation system, a rail system, reinforced walls and electricity.
The tunnel was discovered near the Otay Mesa border crossing. It’s in the same area where more than a dozen other tunnels have been found in the last 20 years.
“US authorities said it was unknown how long the tunnel had been operating and what amount of drugs, if any, got through undetected,” an AP report said. “They seized 1,762 pounds of cocaine, 165 pounds of meth and 2.5 pounds of heroin in connection with the investigation.”
It stands to reason that if drugs were seized in connection with the investigation, that it’s more than likely some of those drugs made it to the United States.
The AP report said six people, ages 31-55, were charged with conspiring to distribute cocaine. All are residents of Southern California.
“The tunnel is one of the most fortified stretches of the border, illustrating the limitations of borders walls,” the report said. “While considered effective against small, crudely built tunnels called ‘gopher holes,’ walls are no match for more sophisticated passages that run deeper underground.”
The tunnel ran one-third of a mile to Tijuana and was four feet in diameter and six stories deep.
The report said tunnels such as this one allow drug smugglers to carry huge loads of “hard” drugs like methamphetamine and heroin across the border at lightning speed.
That might explain the influx of fentanyl into the United States. It’s unclear how this tunnel was discovered, but at least now it’s shut down.
However, this probably isn’t the only underground tunnel in existence. Perhaps instead of focusing on a wall at the border, money should have been invested in looking for these “alternative” drug routes.
It’s likely that the discovery and dismantling of the tunnels would slow the flow of drugs across the border.
