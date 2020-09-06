The response to our “Have Your Say” question last week was astounding. This week, we asked whether people thought the federal government should send out a second stimulus check. The response wasn’t nearly as great — we had a total of 25 calls. Unfortunately, eight of those calls were hang ups.
However, there were at least 14 callers that thought getting a second stimulus check would be a good idea. Regardless of what we think should be done, it seems that those who can make those decisions are at an impasse.
At this point, it’s a $1 trillion impasse because that’s how far away both sides are, from making a deal.
The Republicans blame the Democrats, the Democrats blame the Republicans and meanwhile, there are people in the United States struggling to survive.
Many have lost their jobs due to COVID-19, others have become underemployed because they’ve been put on furlough and others, still, worry about job security.
While politicians were quite proud of the first round of stimulus checks sent out in April, saying it was going to help Americans during this difficult time, it seems they didn’t look very far into the future.
Though the checks were no doubt helpful at the onset of the pandemic, people were not feeling the effects of being out of work for months, at that point.
Everything had pretty much just begun. Little did we know, businesses would remain closed for at least six months — and some are still closed. And little did anyone know, the outcry for unemployment would be so great and the process so muddled.
Now we are hearing that some people are gaming the EDD system and using other peoples’ names to get benefits. Meanwhile, those who really need the money are trying to navigate through the system because it is so back-logged, that some folks haven’t even begun to receive benefits.
A second stimulus check would undoubtedly help those who need it right now, but it’ll only go so far.
When rent and utilities are months past due and people are going to food banks for sustenance, it’s safe to say that $1,200 won’t even begin to cover those mounting costs. What happens when that money runs out? They’ll be right back where they started.
We have no idea how this situation is going to end, but we hope politicians quit playing politics and put their bias aside to help the American people.
In the meantime, we have a new question that can be found on Page A2 of today’s paper.
We encourage you to call in and let us know what you think, but please do not call the answer line unless you intend to leave a yes or no answer, along with your name and phone number.
We also ask that you refrain from leaving messages about things not related to “Have Your Say.”
