United States health officials made an announcement Monday, that came as a surprise to many: Those who catch the Coronavirus can cut their required isolation days in half.
Instead of isolating for 10 days, the requirement is now five days. In addition, the time in which close contacts need to quarantine, has also been shortened.
Officials with the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention said the guidance is in keeping with growing evidence that people with the virus are most infectious in the two days before and three days after symptoms develop. The decision was also driven by a recent surge in COVID-19 cases, being propelled by the Omicron variant.
Though nothing seems to be certain when it comes to the Coronavirus, especially the latest variants, early research suggests that Omicron may cause milder symptoms and a milder illness, overall, than previous variants, to include Delta.
However, the rate and ease at which Omicron seems to be spreading is faster and more transmissible than previous variants. The sheer number of people becoming infected, and having to quarantine and isolate, threatens once again, to crush the ability of hospitals to handle the cases. In addition, the ability for airlines and other businesses to stay open is also threatened.
Hopefully, with the latest surge that’s expected after the new year, we don’t end up in lock-down status again, with businesses being forced to close and people being forced to stay home.
According to the daily COVID-19 update from the Los Angeles County Department of Health, there were a reported 7,425 new cases, nine new deaths and 904 current hospitalizations on Dec. 27. While that doesn’t seem like anything to be alarmed about, considering the population of the county, we have to take into account that 8,891 new cases were reported on Dec. 26, while 9,988 were reported on Christmas eve. That’s 26,304 new cases in just three days.
As we enter 2022, with hope for a better year, the stark reality that COVID-19 is ever-lingering continues to remind us that we’re not out of the woods yet. The good news, at this point, is that the quarantine and isolation time has been shortened, but that’s hardly any solace when you think about the overall possibilities associated with the illness.
