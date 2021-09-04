A judge on Wednesday cleared the way for devoting potentially $10 billion to fighting the opioid crisis that has killed a half-million Americans over the past two decades.
The federal bankruptcy judge gave conditional approval to a sweeping settlement that removes the Sackler family from ownership of OxyContin maker Purdue Pharma, according to an Associated Press report.
“If it withstands appeals, the deal will resolve a mountain of 3,000 lawsuits from state and local governments, Native American tribes, unions and others that accuse the company of helping to spark the overdose epidemic by aggressively marketing the prescription painkiller,” the report said.
Under the settlement, the Sackler family will have to leave the opioid business completely and contribute $4.5 billion. However, they will also be shielded from any future opioid lawsuits.
Purdue Pharma will be reorganized into a charity-oriented company with a Board appointed by public officials.
The new company will put its profits into the government-led efforts to prevent and treat addiction.
“Also, the settlement sets up a compensation fund that will pay some victims of drugs an expected $3,500 to $48,000 each,” the AP report said.
Not everyone is satisfied with this outcome. Some families who have lost loved ones to opioids claim the Sacklers are buying immunity by agreeing to this settlement.
Still, others said they did not want to risk losing the money that will go toward treatment and prevention.
“If they gave me a million dollars, would it help bring back my son?” Lynn Wencus, of Wrentham, Mass., said in the AP report. “Let’s help the people who are really struggling with this disease.”
The Sacklers, meanwhile, issued a statement that said: “While we dispute the allegations that have been made about our family, we have embraced this path in order to help combat a serious and complex public health crisis.”
Perhaps the families are right when they say the Sacklers are buying their immunity. Based on that statement, it doesn’t seem like they are accepting any responsibility. Instead, they just want to move forward and put it behind them.
Meanwhile, there are probably thousands across the nation that are still in the grips of addiction who may or may not make it out alive and because of this settlement, the families of those who die will have no future legal recourse.
