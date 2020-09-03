September is here and that means autumn will be here soon. Some of us can’t wait for the season to change and we’re already getting ready for “spooky” season and seeking out everything pumpkin spice.
But alas, it doesn’t feel like autumn will ever get here as we face another week of triple-digit temperatures. The Labor Day weekend typically marks the end of summer, but some of the highest temperatures in the Antelope Valley will be experienced Friday through Monday. It seems like an endless summer.
With the heat comes many dangers, especially to older adults and those with chronic medical conditions. However, extreme heat can also be dangerous for infants and pets.
In an effort to help residents at risk for heat-related illness, the City of Palmdale will open its cooling center from noon to 6 p.m., through Sept. 8, to include Labor Day. It’s located at the Chimbole Cultural Center, 38350 Sierra Highway.
The cooling center will adhere to Los Angeles County Department of Health COVID-19 guidelines including maintaining social distancing, limiting occupancy, requiring facial coverings, and not allowing anyone into the center who is exhibiting any signs of illness.
In the Wednesday paper, you will find an article regarding the cooling center. It also has some tips on how to stay cool and avoid heat-related illnesses. In the event that you or someone you know does become ill because of the heat, there are some tips in the article about how to recognize and deal with that situation and when to seek medical help.
This weekend has the potential to feel like a long one in more ways than one, so make sure you take care of yourself and your loved ones, stay indoors as much as possible where there is air conditioning available and hydrate.
Hopefully we’ll soon feel the cool breeze that comes along with autumn and we can enjoy a pumpkin spice latte without ice!
