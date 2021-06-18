The US Innovation and Competition Act, a bipartisan bill, was passed by the Senate on June 8.
The final vote was 68-32. Independent Bernie Sanders of Vermont was the only member of the Democratic caucus to vote against the bill. Nineteen Senate Republicans joined Democrats voting for passage.
Passage was a victory for Majority Leader Chuck Schumer, a New York Democrat who co-wrote and strongly backed the measure and for President Joe Biden, who made reaching across the aisle a central promise of his governing strategy, although he has faced criticism for moving unilaterally on his largest agenda items to this point.
The sweeping legislation aims to confront China’s influence on multiple fronts and “will supercharge American innovation and preserve our competitive edge for generations to come,” Schumer said.
The bill still needs to pass the House before going to President Joseph Biden’s desk.
Schumer has strongly pushed back against GOP criticism and pointed to a long list of amendments to the bill that had been voted on by that point, including 18 Republican amendments and four Democratic amendments.
The effort was the product of multiple Senate committees, making it one of the few areas of successful bipartisan cooperation in the Senate. The base of the bill comes from legislation that Schumer and Republican Sen. Todd Young of Indiana introduced together last year, which was called the Endless Frontier Act.
The bill included investments in a new tech directorate in the National Science Foundation to spur US technology innovation, and was rolled up with bipartisan legislation from the Senate Foreign Relations Committee called the Strategic Competition Act.
The package the Senate advanced also includes $54 billion in spending to spur the US semiconductor industry, according to a Congressional Budget Office estimate, in order to challenge China’s increasing superiority in manufacturing and global supply chains.
There are additional investments in cybersecurity and biotechnology, according to a Senate Democratic summary.
Other components of the bill include investing $10 billion over five years to the Department of Commerce to create regional tech hub programs, a third of which would have to be located in rural areas.
The legislation also requires that the iron, steel, manufactured products and construction materials used in federally funded infrastructure projects is produced in the United States. The bill would also codify the Made in America office that Biden created earlier this year by executive order.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.